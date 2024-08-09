News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Cabinet nods 8 new rail projects worth Rs 24,657 crore

Cabinet nods 8 new rail projects worth Rs 24,657 crore

Source: PTI
August 09, 2024 23:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved eight railway projects with total estimated cost of Rs 24,657 crore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

Rail

Photograph: ANI Photo

The new line proposals will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for the Indian Railways, Vaishnaw said in a press briefing.

 

A government press release, providing details of these projects, said the eight projects covering 14 districts in seven states such as Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal will increase the existing network of the Indian Railways by 900 kms.

"With these projects 64 New Stations will be constructed, providing enhancing connectivity to Six (6) Aspirational Districts (East Singhbum, Bhadadri Kothagudem, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada), approx. 510 villages and about 40 lakh population," the release said.

"Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site will be connected to Indian Railway Network facilitating large number of tourists," the release added.

According to the government, these are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertiliser, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, bauxite, limestone, aluminium powder, granite, ballast, containers etc.

Highlighting the benefits to freight operations, the release said, "The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 143 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum)."

The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (32.20 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (0.87 million tonnes) which is equivalent to plantation of 3.5 crore trees," it added.

Four out of these eight railway lines, Gunupur-Therubali (New Line), Junagarh-Nabrangpur, Badampahar – Kandujhargarh and Bangriposi – Gorumahisani are in Odisha while one, ie,  Malkangiri – Pandurangapuram (via Bhadrachalam) spreads in three states Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Railway line between Buramara and Chakulia covers Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

Two other new lines Jalna – Jalgaon and Bikramshila – Katareah are in Maharashtra and Bihar, respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
'India Is A Stock Picker's Delight'
'India Is A Stock Picker's Delight'
All That You Wanted to Know about Tata Curvv
All That You Wanted to Know about Tata Curvv
Aman Sehrawat youngest Indian to win Olympics medal
Aman Sehrawat youngest Indian to win Olympics medal
Bindra elected to key IOC's Athletes' Commission post
Bindra elected to key IOC's Athletes' Commission post
India's Aditi, Diksha disappoint in Olympic golf
India's Aditi, Diksha disappoint in Olympic golf
2 crore more houses to be constructed under PMAY-G
2 crore more houses to be constructed under PMAY-G

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Ex-Student Donates Rs 228 Cr To IIT-M

Ex-Student Donates Rs 228 Cr To IIT-M

'Don't Panic! India Is An Oasis Of Calm!'

'Don't Panic! India Is An Oasis Of Calm!'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances