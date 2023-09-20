News
Rediff.com  » Business » Byju's India CEO Mrinal Mohit quits, Arjun Mohan takes over

Source: PTI
September 20, 2023 18:16 IST
Edtech firm Byju's founding partner and India operations CEO Mrinal Mohit has resigned "for personal reasons", the company said on Wednesday.

Byju's international business CEO Arjun Mohan will take the additional charge of heading the country's operations, it said.

"Arjun Mohan (is) taking charge as the CEO of India operations.

 

"He succeeds Mrinal Mohit, founding partner and the outgoing head of India business at Byju's, who is embarking on a new journey to pursue personal aspirations," the company said in a statement.

Mohan was part of the Byju's founding team and was the Chief Business Officer in his previous stint.

He had rejoined the company from UpGrad in July.

"If Byju's has reached the remarkable heights it stands at today, it is due to the extraordinary efforts of our founding team.

"Mrinal's contributions have left an indelible mark on our organisation, and we bid him a bittersweet farewell," Byju's founder and Group CEO Byju Raveendran said.

I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, he said.

Byju's said Mohan has spent the last three months working closely with Raveendran.

"Arjun's return is a testament to his belief in our mission and the unparalleled opportunities that lie ahead.

"His expertise will undoubtedly help our turnaround efforts and strengthen our position in the global edtech landscape," Raveendran said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
