News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Budget: Nirmalaji sets the ball rolling; FM to hold meets

Budget: Nirmalaji sets the ball rolling; FM to hold meets

Source: PTI
June 16, 2024 23:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to hold pre-budget consultations with industry chambers on June 20, sources said.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: ANI Photo

The budget for 2024-25 fiscal is likely to be presented in Parliament in the second half of July.

Industry sources said the pre-budget consultation with Sitharaman would be preceded by a meeting with Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on June 18.

The 2024-25 Budget is likely to lay out Modi 3.0 government's economic agenda.

 

The finance minister will have to look at measures to boost growth without hurting inflation as well as look for resources to meet the coalition government's compulsion.

The economic agenda would include steps to fast-rack reforms to make India a $5-trillion economy in near future and turn the country into a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The Indian economy is projected to grow 7.2 per cent in the current fiscal on the back of improving rural demand and moderating inflation, as per RBI estimates.

The Modi 3.0 government inherits a strong economy with fiscal prudence in place.

Icing on the cake is a bonanza from RBI which has announced the highest-ever dividend of Rs 2.11 lakh crore for FY24.

The key policy priorities for the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would include dealing with stress in the agriculture sector, job creation, sustaining capex momentum and pushing revenue growth to stay on the fiscal consolidation path.

Rating agency S&P has already given a thumbs up to economic policies followed by the Modi regime in the past 10 years by upgrading the sovereign rating outlook to positive.

It also hinted at a possible rating upgrade in next 1-2 years provided the government sticks to its fiscal deficit roadmap.

While tax revenues seem to be buoyant, non-tax revenue remains a challenge as strategic disinvestment has almost been a non-starter with no big-ticket strategic sale, except Air India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Markets Calm, MF Launches Accelerate
Markets Calm, MF Launches Accelerate
'We Are Frittering Away Demographic Dividend'
'We Are Frittering Away Demographic Dividend'
'Viksit Bharat' Not To Take Back Seat
'Viksit Bharat' Not To Take Back Seat
Weghorst makes coach eat humble pie with late winner
Weghorst makes coach eat humble pie with late winner
Russia-Ukraine talks must to end conflict: India
Russia-Ukraine talks must to end conflict: India
Archer Bhajan Kaur wins gold; qualifies for Paris Oly
Archer Bhajan Kaur wins gold; qualifies for Paris Oly
Mandhana ton, spinners shine as India crush S Africa
Mandhana ton, spinners shine as India crush S Africa

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Punch, Nexon Scores 5 In Crash Test

Punch, Nexon Scores 5 In Crash Test

Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat

Modi 3.0's Plans For Ayushman Bharat

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances