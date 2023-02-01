News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » New tax regime now more attractive: Sitharaman

New tax regime now more attractive: Sitharaman

Source: PTI
February 01, 2023 19:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the government has made the new income tax regime more attractive for taxpayers and has thus brought about 'substantial changes' in its structure for the benefit of the middle class.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Budget 2023-24 has proposed changes in the optional tax regime, which was introduced in 2020-21.

Speaking to reporters after presentation of the Budget, Sitharaman said the country has been waiting for a direct tax regime which is simplified and easy in compliance.

"The personal income tax has had substantial changes (in the Budget) which will benefit the middle class.

 

"The new taxation regime has now got greater traction and incentive so that people can now unhesitatingly move to the new regime from old," the finance minister said.

As per the changes proposed in the Budget, no tax would be levied on people with annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime but it made no changes for those who continue in the old regime that provides for tax exemptions and deductions on investments and expenses such as HRA.

In what is being seen as a push for the salaried class to switch to the new tax regime where no exemptions on investments are provided, the finance minister in her Budget for 2023-24 allowed a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 under the new regime.

The old tax regime provides for a similar deduction and no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh.

Sitharaman said the government wants to make the new tax regime attractive enough and compliance should not be burdensome on taxpayers. However, if someone feels the old regime is more beneficial, he/she can continue in it.

"The ultimate interest is to make the simpler (new) regime more attractive," Sitharaman said.

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said majority of individual taxpayers would find it more attractive to shift to the new regime.

Malhotra, however, did not give details on the number of taxpayers who have migrated to new tax regime since 2020-21.

Under the revamped new tax regime, no tax would be levied for income up to Rs 3 lakh.

Income between Rs 3-6 lakh would be taxed at 5 per cent; Rs 6-9 lakh at 10 per cent, Rs 9-12 lakh at 15 per cent, Rs 12-15 lakh at 20 per cent and income of Rs 15 lakh and above will be taxed at 30 per cent.

"I propose to extend the benefit of standard deduction to the new tax regime. Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will thus stand to benefit by Rs 52,500," Sitharaman said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Santa Wore A Red Sari
When Santa Wore A Red Sari
With tax cut and capital spend, FM finds fine balance
With tax cut and capital spend, FM finds fine balance
Mobile phones, cars: What's cheaper, costlier
Mobile phones, cars: What's cheaper, costlier
Health sector allocation hiked by 13% in Union Budget
Health sector allocation hiked by 13% in Union Budget
2 Polish skiers killed in J-K avalanche, 21 rescued
2 Polish skiers killed in J-K avalanche, 21 rescued
SC directs WhatsApp to publicise 2021 undertaking
SC directs WhatsApp to publicise 2021 undertaking
Defence budget sees a modest Rs 69,000 cr hike
Defence budget sees a modest Rs 69,000 cr hike

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Infra development capex hiked by 33% to Rs 10 lakh cr

Infra development capex hiked by 33% to Rs 10 lakh cr

AI, data governance, digilocker: Budget puts tech first

AI, data governance, digilocker: Budget puts tech first

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances