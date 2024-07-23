News
Rediff.com  » Business » Cabinet clears Union Budget 2024-25

Cabinet clears Union Budget 2024-25

Source: PTI
July 23, 2024 11:11 IST
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the full Budget for 2024-25, sources said.

Sitharaman

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh budget in the Lok Sabha.

 

Sitharaman, the first full-time woman finance minister of the country, has presented five full budgets since July 2019 and an interim budget on February 1, 2024.

This is the first budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

