Rediff.com  » Business » BSE working to revive Sensex-30 derivatives

BSE working to revive Sensex-30 derivatives

Source: PTI
March 03, 2023 20:04 IST
The BSE is planning to reintroduce its Sensex-30 derivatives and is in the process of collecting feedback from members, the MD and CEO of the premier bourse, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, said on Friday.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The Sensex-30 derivatives products (options and futures), which were launched in 2000, had failed to generate much interest among investors compared to the rival exchange's Nifty-50 derivatives.

"We are trying to reintroduce Sensex-30 derivatives, and have started the consultation process by taking the feedback of market participants," Ramamurthy said at an Assocham-organised event in Kolkata.

 

"The feedback will help us in understanding what improvements could be made to the Sensex-30 derivatives products to make those more attractive to investors," he said.

The Sensex-30 derivatives is made up of 30 of the largest and most actively traded companies on the BSE.

The top BSE official, however, did not give a timeframe for the relaunch.

Ramamurthy, who assumed charge in January, also pointed out that the Sensex-30 derivatives is similar yet different to the Nifty-50.

"When you have two different but similar products... there could be interplay between the products, and trading strategies evolve, helping the marketplace in growing," he said.

Ramamurthy said he is striving to make the BSE a "vibrant" exchange, and exploring ways to benefit investors.

"The exchange wants to offer safer products, and the Sensex-30 derivatives happen to be among those... The capital market has to grow exponentially if the country has to move towards a $30-trillion economy by 2047," the BSE chief added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
