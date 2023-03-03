News
Forex kitty falls $325 million to $560.94 billion

Forex kitty falls $325 million to $560.94 billion

Source: PTI
March 03, 2023 19:38 IST
India's foreign exchange reserves dropped $325 million to $560.942 billion as of February 24, making it the fourth consecutive week of decline in the kitty, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined $5.68 billion to $561.267 billion.

In October 2021, the forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the reserves to defend the rupee amid pressures due to various factors, mainly global developments.

For the week ended February 24, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $166 million to $495.906 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased for the fourth week running and were down $66 million to $41.751 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also fell $80 million to $18.187 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down $12 million to $5.098 billion in the reporting week, as per the RBI data.

Source: PTI
 
