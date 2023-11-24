News
BSE, NSE settle marginally lower in volatile trade

BSE, NSE settle marginally lower in volatile trade

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 24, 2023 16:48 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with modest losses for the second straight session on Friday, following selling in IT stocks amid a lack of fresh buying triggers.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 65,970.04.

During the day, it gyrated 207.59 points, hitting a high of 66,101.64 and a low of 65,894.05.

 

The Nifty slipped 7.30 points or 0.04 per cent to 19,794.70.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to $81.57 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 255.53 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
