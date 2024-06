Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda and several other famous faces were seen at polling booths, exercising their franchise in the final and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Lakhnaur, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar under the Anandpur Sahib constituency. Photograph: @raghav_chadha/X

BJP national president JP Nadda with his wife Mallika Nadda and family cast their vote at a polling booth in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: @JPNadda/X

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts vote in Gorakhpur. Photograph: @myogiadityanath/X