Brokerages divided on Coforge-Encora deal

Coforge’s planned $2.35 billion all-stock acquisition of US-based Enc­ora has divided the Street, with a few brokerages terming it a “strategically positive” but exe­cution-heavy bet while others raising valu­ation concerns.

Coforge has entered a definitive agreement for acquiring 100 per cent of Encora from Advent International, Warburg Pincus, and other minority shareholders at an enterprise value of $2.35 billion.

The transaction will be funded through equity issuance of $1.89 billion via preferential allotment, resulting in Encora shareholders owning 21 per cent of Coforge, and a bridge loan/ qualified institutional placement (QIP) of up to $550 million to retire the term loan in Encora.

The deal is an all-stock transaction, with sellers rolling over into Coforge at an implicit share-swap consideration price of Rs 1,815.91 per share.

Key projections for the stock

Motilal Oswal Financial

Services ' Buy ' Target price cut to Rs 2,500 from Rs 3,000

The brokerage believes Coforge’s strong executable order book and resilient client spending across verticals bode well for its organic business.

This acquisition expands Coforge’s presence in the hi-tech and healthcare verticals, though it has not yet incorporated Encora’s numbers into the valuation.

“We continue to view Coforge as a structurally strong mid-tier player well-placed to benefit from vendor consolidation/cost-takeout deals and digital transformation,” Motilal Oswal said.

However, analysts noted that the scale of the transaction is large; therefore, execution remains critical. Integration, lea­dership rete­ntion, margin management post-integration, and amo­rtisation will be key monitorables.

Emkay Global Financial Services ' Add ' Target price: Rs 2,000

Emkay reckons that the acquisition accelerates Coforge’s shift toward higher-value, artificial intelligence (AI)-led engineering services, with Encora adding deep engineering talent and complementary digital and AI capabilities, particularly stre­ngthening BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) and travel.

The acquisition of Encora is expected by the brokerage to create powerful synergies by building a massive, AI-focused platform.

Specifically, the combined strengths in AI-led engineering, data, and cloud services are projected to generate approximately $2 billion in revenue by 2026-27 (FY27).

The deal will immediately scale up Coforge’s presence in hi-tech and healthcare sectors, with each vertical expected to reach a revenue run-rate of about $170 million right after the merger.

Further, the transaction structure, which includes a share-swap all-stock deal, aligns the interests of incoming investors with existing shareholders while the proposed board representation is expected to strengthen governance, according to the brokerage.

While the brokerage acknowledges the strategic rati­onale, it views the acquisition val­uation as demanding, given Encora’s high single-digit organic revenue growth over the past two years.

Encora reported revenue of $414/481/516 million in FY23/FY24/ FY25, respectively, with organic growth of 7-8 per cent over the last two years.

It is expected to deliver revenue of $600 million, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 19 per cent for FY26E (E stands for estimate).

Elara Capital ' Reduce from Accumulate ' Target price cut to Rs 1,720 from Rs 2,020

From FY21-FY25, Coforge delivered strong high-teen revenue growth, driven by stable management, a solid order book, and focus on BFSI and travel.

Encora, by contrast, has grown more slowly at about 7-10 per cent organically. Even so, Coforge is buy­ing Encora at a relatively rich valua­tion of 3.9x enterprise value (EV)/ sales and 21x EV/Ebitda, broadly in line with Coforge’s own multiples, wh­ich looks expensive to Elara Capital.

Because of this higher valuation concern, the brokerage has cut Cof­orge’s target P/E (price-to-earnings) multiple from 39x to 34x.

Some of Coforge’s own costs have also risen in recent quarters, which co­uld pressure margins, according to analysts.

As a result, they have reduced their earnings estimates for Coforge by 7-8 per cent for FY27E and FY28E.

Centrum Institutional Research ' Buy ' Target price: Rs 2,179

The acquisition of Encora, according to the brokerage, would provide it with the much-needed scale ($2.5 billion of revenue run-rate) and, at the same time, help it to gain entry into new verticals and new geographies in the US.