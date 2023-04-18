Blinkit permanently shuts some dark stores amid worker strike

Zomato-owned quick commerce firm Blinkit has permanently shut down some of its dark stores in Gurugram amid ongoing strikes by many of its delivery workers in the region.

Blinkit informed its workers of the development through a notification – seen by Business Standard – on their delivery partner app which said that the stores are being closed because the partners have not been working at them for the past 3-4 days.

Brought on by the recent changes made in the delivery incentive structures, an estimated 2,500 Blinkit delivery executives have been on strike in Gurugram since April 12 after the company slashed fixed pay-outs per delivery for the workers.

Under the new structure, workers will receive Rs 15 for each delivery within a 1 km radius, against the prior Rs 25 rate.

Furthermore, for any distance travelled over 1 km, workers would be compensated based on the additional distance between the range of Rs 10 to Rs 14 per km.

The company had confirmed that Noida and Gurugram were the areas majorly impacted by the strikes.

Queries sent to Blinkit did not elicit an immediate response.