News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Bid submission deadline for IDBI Bank extended till Jan 7

Bid submission deadline for IDBI Bank extended till Jan 7

Source: PTI
December 14, 2022 11:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline to submit preliminary bids for the IDBI Bank privatisation till January 7.

IDBI Bank

Photograph: PTI Photo

The government and LIC together are looking to sell 60.72 per cent of IDBI Bank and had invited bids from potential buyers in October.

The last date for submitting an Expression of Interest (EoI) or preliminary bids was December 16.

 

Following that transaction advisors received requests for an extension of the deadline.

In a notice, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the last date for submission of EoI is January 7, 2023, instead of December 16, 2022.

Also, the last date for submission of physical copies of the EoIs has been extended to January 14, from December 23.

The government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) hold 94.71 per cent of IDBI Bank and are looking to offload 60.72 per cent in the state-owned bank.

The successful bidder will have to make an open offer of acquisition of 5.28 per cent of the public shareholding.

Earlier, DIPAM had said that the potential buyers should have a minimum net worth of Rs 22,500 crore and must report a net profit in three out of the last five years to qualify to bid for the bank.

In addition, a maximum of four members would be permitted in a consortium.

Also, the successful bidder would be required to mandatorily lock in at least 40 per cent of the equity capital for five years from the date of acquisition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
12 PSBs Post Profit Of Rs 256.85 Billion
12 PSBs Post Profit Of Rs 256.85 Billion
ADB keeps India's GDP growth unchanged at 7%
ADB keeps India's GDP growth unchanged at 7%
Rupee trade: Govt, RBI devise country-specific plan
Rupee trade: Govt, RBI devise country-specific plan
China continues build-up; fully support India: US
China continues build-up; fully support India: US
ADB keeps India's GDP growth unchanged at 7%
ADB keeps India's GDP growth unchanged at 7%
Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test, Day 1
Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test, Day 1
What's Donald Trump Doing In Pune?
What's Donald Trump Doing In Pune?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

EU cargo airline moves NCLT to acquire 3 Jet aircraft

EU cargo airline moves NCLT to acquire 3 Jet aircraft

Russian crude will keep flowing into India till Dec

Russian crude will keep flowing into India till Dec

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances