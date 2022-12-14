News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » ADB keeps India's GDP growth unchanged at 7%

ADB keeps India's GDP growth unchanged at 7%

Source: PTI
December 14, 2022 11:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has kept its outlook for India's economic growth unchanged at 7 per cent for the current fiscal year while forecasting a weaker-than-previously expected pace for developing Asia.

GDP

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

ADB's 7 per cent growth projection for fiscal 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023), unchanged from its September forecast, compares to 8.7 per cent GDP growth in 2021-22.

For 2023-24, the GDP growth has been kept unchanged at 7.2 per cent.

The Manila-based ADB in a report on Wednesday saw Asia expanding 4.2 per cent this year before accelerating to 4.6 per cent in 2023.

 

These projections compare to the previously estimated expansion of 4.3 per cent and 4.9 per cent, respectively.

"Despite recent global headwinds, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.0 per cent, as projected in the Update, supported by a strong domestic base.

"While some recent high-frequency indicators are more favourable than expected -- notably consumer confidence, electricity supply and purchasing managers' indexes -- others are a little less favourable, in particular exports, largely textiles and iron ore, and the index of industrial production of consumer goods," it said.

The growth forecast for 2023-34 is unchanged at 7.2 per cent, "sustained by positive effects from structural reform and from public investment catalysing private investment".

Inflation in India is still expected to rise to 6.7 per cent in 2022-23 before falling back to 5.8 per cent.

"In India, the economy grew by 6.3 per cent in Q2 (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, reflecting contraction in public consumption of 4.4 per cent even as exports grew by 11.5 per cent despite the global slowdown," ADB said.

On the supply side, the increase was led by service sector growth at 9.3 per cent, contributing 4.6 percentage points to GDP growth.

Industry, by contrast, suffered a small contraction by 0.8 per cent, dragged down by contraction in manufacturing and mining, ADB added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
12 PSBs Post Profit Of Rs 256.85 Billion
12 PSBs Post Profit Of Rs 256.85 Billion
EU cargo airline moves NCLT to acquire 3 Jet aircraft
EU cargo airline moves NCLT to acquire 3 Jet aircraft
Russian crude will keep flowing into India till Dec
Russian crude will keep flowing into India till Dec
What's Donald Trump Doing In Pune?
What's Donald Trump Doing In Pune?
See: Mahim Mela's Maut Ka Kuan
See: Mahim Mela's Maut Ka Kuan
What Akshay Will Do For A Selfiee
What Akshay Will Do For A Selfiee
How CISF plans to tackle Mum, Delhi airport chaos
How CISF plans to tackle Mum, Delhi airport chaos

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Lakme turns 70: Secret behind the age-defying glow

Lakme turns 70: Secret behind the age-defying glow

IT sector may be ripe for cherry picking

IT sector may be ripe for cherry picking

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances