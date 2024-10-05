News
Home  » Business » Banks record a higher deposit growth rate in Q2 FY25 than Q1 FY25

By Aathira Varier
October 05, 2024 12:08 IST
Banks recorded a higher growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in raising deposits during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) compared to Q1FY25, owing to intensified efforts to raise liabilities by offering higher rates and innovative schemes.

Banks

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Four out of five banks have recorded growth at least 2-3 per cent higher than the pace seen in the quarter ended June 2024.

The second largest public sector bank- Punjab National Bank recorded 10.98 per cent Y-o-Y growth in deposits as against 8.10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY25.

 

CSB Bank clocked 25.17 per cent Y-o-Y growth in deposits in Q2FY25 as compared to 22.24 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q1FY25.

Similarly, South Indian Bank’s deposits rose by 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth as compared to 8 per cent in the Q1FY25.

Karur Vysya Bank posted 15.37 per cent Y-o-Y rise in deposits as against 14 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY25.

However, the performance of Yes Bank was an exception as its growth in deposits moderated to 13.10 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25 from 20.80 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY25.

On the credit side, four out of five lenders recorded a growth in advances.

Yes Bank posted 18.30 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25 from 14.7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY25.

Punjab National Bank posted 13 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25 from 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY25.

Meanwhile, CSB Bank posted 19.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances in Q2FY25 as compared to 17.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1 FY25.

State-owned Punjab National Bank’s advances rose by 11.84 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25 as opposed to 11.60 per cent in Q1FY25.

On the other hand, Karur Vysya Bank’s credit growth moderated in Q2FY25 to 13.98 per cent Y-o-Y as opposed to 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY25.

Aathira Varier
Source: source
 
