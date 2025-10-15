HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Axis Bank Q2 net down 26% to Rs 5,090 cr

Axis Bank Q2 net down 26% to Rs 5,090 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 15, 2025 18:39 IST

Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 5,089.64 crore annually for the quarter ended September 2025.

Axis Bank

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The private sector lender posted a profit of Rs 6,917.57 crore for the July-September quarter in 2024-25.

However, it was Rs 5,806.14 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26.

 

Its net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 13,745 crore, up 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 2 per cent higher year-on-year (YoY), the lender said in an exchange filing.

The bank's operating profit for the quarter fell 3 per cent to Rs 10,413 crore.

Core operating profit stood at Rs 9,915 crore.

Axis Bank said its operating cost grew 5 per cent YoY in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Net profit down 26 per cent YoY to Rs 5,090 crore in Q2FY26.

Its gross NPA stood at 1.46 per cent, down 11 basis points QoQ and up 2 bps YoY.

Net NPA during the second quarter was 0.44 per cent against 0.34 per cent in the year-ago period.

Provisions and contingencies for the second quarter stood at Rs 3,547 crore compared to Rs 2,204 crore a year ago.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
