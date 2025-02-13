Utility vehicle demand aids highest-ever January PV dispatch: SIAM

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealerships witnessed an increase of 1.6 pc year-on-year in January at 399,386 units driven by robust demand for utility vehicles, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

It was the highest-ever passenger vehicle dispatch for the month of January.

Total passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 393,074 units in January last year.

Utility vehicle dispatches from companies to their respective dealers rose 6 per cent to 212,995 units last month as against 200,917 units in January 2024.

Passenger car wholesales remained flat at 127,065 units last month as compared with 126,505 units in the year-ago period, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Van dispatches last month declined 6.4 per cent to 11,250 units from 12,019 units in January 2024.

"Passenger vehicles posted its highest-ever sales of January in 2025 of 3.99 lakh units, with a growth of 1.6 per cent as compared to January 2024," SIAM director general Rajesh Menon stated.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India sold 173,599 units last month, an increase of 4 per cent as compared with 166,802 units in January last year.

Hyundai Motor India dispatched 54,003 units to dealerships, a decline of 5 per cent as against 57,115 units in January last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra saw its wholesale rise to 50,659 units in January from 43,068 units in the year-ago period.

Total two-wheeler dispatches increased by 2.1 per cent year-on-year at 15,26,218 units last month as against 14,95,183 units in January 2024, SIAM said.

Scooter dispatches increased 12.4 per cent year-on-year to 548,201 units last month.

Motorcycle sales however declined 3.1 per cent year-on-year to 936,145 units in January.

Moped sales declined marginally year-on-year to 41,872 units last month.

Total three-wheeler dispatches rose by 7.7 per cent year-on-year to 58,167 units, from 53,991 units in January last year.

Menon noted that the recent Union Budget announcements prioritising long-term economic growth, particularly the personal income tax changes and reduction in interest rates by the RBI would help in boosting consumer confidence and drive demand in the auto industry.