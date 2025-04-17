Tata Motors files record patent applications in FY25

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has filed 250 patents and 148 design applications, its highest-ever in a single year, in FY25.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The filings encompass a broad spectrum of product and process innovations, aligning with key automotive megatrends such as Connectivity, Electrification, Sustainability, and Safety (CESS), as well as emerging technologies like hydrogen-based vehicles and fuel cells, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

Additionally, they cover various vehicle systems, including battery, powertrain, body and trim, suspension, brakes, HVAC, and emission control, it added.

The company said it also filed 81 copyright applications and secured 68 patent grants during the year, bringing its total granted patents to 918.

"With a growing portfolio of pioneering technologies, we remain committed to supporting nation-building through cutting-edge solutions," Tata Motors president and chief technology officer Rajendra Petkar stated.

Looking ahead, the company's efforts remain rooted in shaping the future of mobility, serving the evolving aspirations of customers and communities alike, he added.