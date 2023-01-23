News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Tata Motors confirms delisting from NYSE, termination of ADS programme

Tata Motors confirms delisting from NYSE, termination of ADS programme

Source: PTI
January 23, 2023 20:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tata Motors on Monday said the voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares, representing ordinary shares, from the New York Stock Exchange will become effective close of trading on January 23, 2023.

Image: Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Motors. Photograph: Saumya Khandelwal/Reuters

After Monday, there will be no over-the-counter market trading of the American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the US due to regulatory restrictions under the Indian law, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

 

The ADS holders can surrender their ADSs to the Depositary in exchange for the underlying ordinary shares of the company at any time on or prior to July 24, 2023, it added.

Starting on or about July 25, 2023, the Depositary may sell the then remaining ordinary shares held on deposit upon the terms described in the notice of termination of ADS facility as provided for in the deposit agreement, it said.

"The above action has no impact on the current listing status or trading of the company's equity shares on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in India," it noted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Rs 100 Could Buy 50 Years Ago...
What Rs 100 Could Buy 50 Years Ago...
How to read this year's Budget document
How to read this year's Budget document
Budget: 'No need to fiddle with I-T'
Budget: 'No need to fiddle with I-T'
R-Day Parade rehearsal curbs hit Delhi commuters
R-Day Parade rehearsal curbs hit Delhi commuters
Arthur set to return as Pakistan coach
Arthur set to return as Pakistan coach
India-made field gun to fire R Day's 21-gun salute
India-made field gun to fire R Day's 21-gun salute
Kiwis aim for consistency while adapting
Kiwis aim for consistency while adapting

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Investment in capital mkts through P-notes drops

Investment in capital mkts through P-notes drops

SoftBank-backed Inmobi lays off 50-70 staffers

SoftBank-backed Inmobi lays off 50-70 staffers

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances