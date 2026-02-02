Strong demand boosts January sales of automakers

Utility vehicles -- consisting Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, and XL6 -- however, rose to 75,609 units last month as against 65,093 units a year ago.

Leading automakers Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hyundai Motor India posted higher sales in January riding on the growth momentum ushered in by the GST reforms in the festive period last year.

The country's leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, said its domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rose to 174,529 units last month as compared with 173,599 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of mini-segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, rose marginally to 14,268 units against 14,247 units in January 2025 while dispatches of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift, declined to 72,738 units from 82,241 units in the year-ago month.

Reflecting on January sales, Maruti Suzuki India senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Partho Banerjee, said the company posted its highest-ever monthly total sales of 236,963 units.

"We got bookings of over 2.78 lakh units, a 25 per cent y-o-y growth... that market is giving us around 9,000 to 10,000 bookings every day," Banerjee stated.

The company's newly launched SUV Victoris achieved a milestone of 50,000 units in five months, he noted.

How major automakers fared

On the production constraints, he said the company will have to manage for a few more months till new capacities are available.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said its domestic sales rose to 70,222 units last month against 48,076 units in January 2025, a growth of 46 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra said its dispatches to dealers in the domestic market were up 25 per cent year-on-year at 63,510 units in January, as compared with 50,659 units in January 2025.

Hyundai Motor India said its wholesales in the domestic market increased 9 per cent to 59,107 units last month as compared with 54,003 units in the year-ago period.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported sales growth of 17 per cent in domestic sales at 30,630 units last month as against 26,178 units in January 2025.

"The year 2026 started on a positive and encouraging note, with continued momentum of our product portfolio and customers' trust in our commitment to quality, safety and sustainability," TKM executive vice president, sales-service-used car business, Sabari Manohar, said.

Kia India reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in sales at 27,603 units in January.

"The encouraging start to 2026 reflects the continued trust customers place in the Kia brand.

"The positive response to the new-generation Seltos, steady demand for the Sonet, and growing popularity of the Carens Clavis and Clavis EV, underline the strength and balance of our portfolio," Kia India senior vice-president, sales & marketing Atul Sood said.

Renault India said its dispatches to dealers rose 34 per cent year-on-year to 3,715 units in January as against 2,780 units in the same month last year.

How two-wheeler segment fared

In the two-wheeler space, Hero MotoCorp reported a 26 per cent growth in dispatches to dealers at 520,208 units in January as compared with 412,378 units in the same month last year.

Royal Enfield reported a 16 per cent jump in domestic sales at 93,781 units last month, as against 81,052 units in January 2025.

TVS Motor Company said its domestic two-wheeler sales grew from 293,860 units in January 2025 to 383,262 units in January 2026, a growth of 30 per cent.