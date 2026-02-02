Jeep places India at centre of Asia-Pacific strategy

Jeep outlines a renewed regional roadmap with higher localisation, export expansion and focus on products and ownership experience amid intense competition in India's SUV market.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor with Jeep's Meridian. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India becomes Jeep's main hub for Asia-Pacific

Local parts to rise to 90%, lowering costs

Pune plant to play a bigger export role

Goal to build a 100,000-member Jeep owner community

Exports planned to Africa and North America

India at the centre of Jeep’s new strategy

Jeep has outlined a renewed long-term road map for the Asia-Pacific region with India as its strategic anchor, unveiling its ‘Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0’.

The plan is aimed at rebuilding product momentum, deepening localisation, expanding exports and strengthening customer confidence, even as the brand operates in a highly competitive premium SUV market in India.

Under the strategy, Jeep will significantly raise localisation at its Ranjangaon manufacturing facility near Pune to about 90 per cent from the current 65-70 per cent.

The plant, which has an annual installed capacity of 160,000 vehicles, already serves as a key export base for right-hand-drive markets.

Local manufacturing gets a big push

Higher localisation is expected to improve cost competitiveness and strengthen supply-chain resilience, while reinforcing India’s role within Stellantis’ global manufacturing and export network.

The company did not share specific export numbers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeep India/Facebook

Industry estimates suggest Jeep sells around 250-300 vehicles a month in India, with the Compass accounting for nearly half of the volumes.

The company currently offers the Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, priced between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 68 lakh.

It has failed to create a mark in the growing SUV segment, which accounts for more than 50 per cent of India’s 4.5 million domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market.

“Jeep’s 85-year legacy is built on authenticity and adventure. Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0 lays out how we will sharpen our product strategy and strengthen the customer experience year after year, driven by deeper localisation, global product alignment, expanding our vehicle offerings, and programmes that deliver real value,” said Shailesh Hazela, chief executive officer and managing director, Stellantis India.

Jeep's New Models Only After 2027

Product action will remain central to the plan. While Jeep does not expect to introduce all-new models in India immediately, fresh products from its future global line-up are planned from 2027 onwards.

In the interim, the company will continue to refresh its existing portfolio through special editions and feature enhancements to maintain consumer interest and brand relevance.

Exports to Drive Growth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeep India/Facebook

Exports are another key pillar of the strategy. Jeep has been exporting Compass from India since 2017 and currently ships Compass, Meridian and Commander to markets such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The company plans to widen this footprint to select markets in Africa and North America, positioning India as a larger contributor to Jeep’s global distribution strategy.

Customer trust takes priority

Alongside products and manufacturing, Jeep is placing renewed emphasis on ownership experience through its ‘Confidence 7’ initiative, the company said in a statement.

This includes expanded aftersales offerings such as a pre-maintenance programme, assured buyback, multi-year extended warranty and exclusive loyalty benefits under the ‘Confidence 7 Exclusive’ banner.

“We are equally focused on taking care of our existing customers, ensuring they receive the support, service and confidence they expect from Jeep. Success in India demands resilience and long-term commitment, and we are investing with that clarity,” Hazela added.

Jeep also aims to deepen engagement with its owner base, targeting a 100,000-strong community through platforms such as Jeep Trails, Camp Jeep and city-based Jeep Clubs.

The brand currently operates in 70 cities with over 85 sales and service touchpoints nationwide.

