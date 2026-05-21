Auto Sales Surge In Punjab, Gujarat

About 181,750 units were sold in FY26 in Punjab, marking a 16.29 per cent year-on-year increase.

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Punjab Leads PV Growth

Punjab saw the highest growth in passenger vehicle (PV) sales in FY26 compared with FY25, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.

About 181,750 units were sold in FY26 in Punjab, marking a 16.29 per cent year-on-year increase.

Key Points Passenger vehicle sales in Punjab rose 16.29 per cent with total volumes reaching 181,750 units in FY26.

Two-wheeler sales in Gujarat crossed 1.569 million units, reflecting strong consumer demand and market momentum.

Gujarat Tops Two-Wheelers

In the two-wheeler segment, Gujarat ranked first in terms of volume sales growth in FY26.

Passenger Vehicle Demand Rises

Two-wheeler sales in the coastal state stood at 1.569 million units in FY26, representing a sharp increase of 21.57 per cent year-on-year.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff