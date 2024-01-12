News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Passenger vehicle wholesales rise 4% to 286,390 units in December

Passenger vehicle wholesales rise 4% to 286,390 units in December

Source: PTI
January 12, 2024 12:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales grew by 4 per cent to 286,390 units last month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday.

Cars

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

As per the latest data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), dispatches of passenger vehicles (PVs) from manufacturers to dealers were 275,352 units in December 2022.

 

Two-wheeler domestic wholesales stood at 12,11,966 units last month as against 10,45,052 units in December 2022, a growth of 16 per cent.

Similarly, three-wheeler wholesales were higher at 50,537 units last month as compared to 38,693 units in December 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
War Has Broken Between IT Giants
War Has Broken Between IT Giants
SEBI To Go Soft On Rumour Verification
SEBI To Go Soft On Rumour Verification
Will Nifty See Major Correction In 2024?
Will Nifty See Major Correction In 2024?
'He can achieve anything he wants to'
'He can achieve anything he wants to'
7 booked for gangrape in attack on interfaith couple
7 booked for gangrape in attack on interfaith couple
Hit-And-Run Cases: Conviction Rate Below...
Hit-And-Run Cases: Conviction Rate Below...
Largecap, midcap cutoff surges over 26%
Largecap, midcap cutoff surges over 26%

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

How GenAI Startup Ecosystem Is Unfolding

How GenAI Startup Ecosystem Is Unfolding

2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions

2024 Hyundai Creta Teased: Initial Impressions

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances