News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 5% in March: FADA

Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 5% in March: FADA

Source: PTI
April 05, 2022 13:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Domestic passenger vehicle retail sales in March declined by 4.87 per cent to 271,358 units, as compared to the same month last year, automobile dealers' body FADA said on Tuesday.

Cars

Photograph: PTI Photo

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), PV sales stood at 285,240 units in March 2021.

"Passenger vehicles continue to see high demand and long waiting periods as semiconductor availability still remains a challenge, even though supplies slightly improved from previous month," FADA president Vinkesh Gulati noted.

The Russia-Ukraine war and China lockdown will further dent supplies and will hit vehicle deliveries, he added.

 

Two-wheeler sales declined by 4.02 per cent to 11,57,681 units last month, as compared to 12,06,191 units in the year-ago period.

"The two-wheeler segment was already a non performer due to rural distress.

"It saw further dampening due to rise in vehicle ownership cost coupled with rising fuel cost," Gulati stated.

Commercial vehicle sales were up 14.91 per cent to 77,938 units, as compared to 67,828 units in March last year.

Three-wheeler sales were also up 26.61 per cent to 48,284 units last month, as compared to 38,135 units in March 2021.

Total sales across categories, however, declined by 2.87 per cent to 16,19,181 units last month, as against 16,66,996 units in the same month last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How safe are India's electric scooters?
How safe are India's electric scooters?
Can Tata Altroz get any better? The answer is, yes!
Can Tata Altroz get any better? The answer is, yes!
Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run cars in 2 yrs
Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run cars in 2 yrs
54 cos wait in the wings with IPOs worth Rs 1.4 trn
54 cos wait in the wings with IPOs worth Rs 1.4 trn
Sri Lanka's finance minister quits in a day
Sri Lanka's finance minister quits in a day
Keeping my options open: Ahmed Patel's son
Keeping my options open: Ahmed Patel's son
Fuel pricing mechanism is opaque; removed from reality
Fuel pricing mechanism is opaque; removed from reality

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Maruti aims to sell 6 lakh CNG units in FY23

Maruti aims to sell 6 lakh CNG units in FY23

How Ukraine war has put India's automakers in a fix

How Ukraine war has put India's automakers in a fix

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances