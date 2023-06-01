News
Rediff.com  » Business » Maruti, Hyundai see double-digit sales growth in May

Maruti, Hyundai see double-digit sales growth in May

Source: PTI
June 01, 2023 15:47 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday reported 10 per cent increase in total wholesales at 178,083 units in May.

Auto

Image used for representative purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

Hyundai Motor, on the other hand reported 16.26 per cent rise in total sales at 59,601 units as compared to the same month last year.

Maruti had sold 161,413 units in May 2022, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic sales rose 13 per cent to 151,606 units as against 134,222 units in May 2022, it added.

 

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were higher at 15 per cent to 143,708 units as compared with 124,474 units in the same month last year.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 30 per cent to 12,236 units as compared with 17,408 units in the year-ago period.

Compact cars sales, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased 5 per cent to 71,419 units as against 67,947 units in May 2022.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz last month increased to 992 units from 586 units in the year-ago period.

Utility vehicle sales, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, rose 65 per cent to 46,243 units as against 28,051 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports declined 3 per cent to 26,477 units as against 27,191 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Hyundai had posted total sales of 51,263 units in May 2022, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales grew 14.91 per cent at 48,601 units as compared to 42,293 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Exports were at 11,000 units last month as against 8,970 units in the same period a year ago, up 22.63 per cent.

HMIL COO Tarun Garg said the company's double-digit sales growth in May was fuelled by its SUVs Creta and Venue.

The recently launched all-new Verna sedan also received good response, he added.

Source: PTI
 
