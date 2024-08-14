News
Auto, IT stocks boost Sensex by 150 points

Auto, IT stocks boost Sensex by 150 points

Source: PTI
August 14, 2024 18:14 IST
Benchmark Sensex closed higher by 150 points on Wednesday, snapping its two-day losing streak following a rally in IT stocks amid a surge in the US markets.

Stock markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 149.85 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 79,105.88.

During the day, it gained 272.91 points or 0.34 per cent to hit a high of 79,228.94.

The NSE Nifty closed marginally up by 4.75 points or 0.02 per cent at 24,143.75.

 

Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers.

UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Mining shares declined after the Supreme Court rejected the Centre's plea for prospective effect of its July 25 verdict, which upheld the power of states to levy tax on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land, and allowed them to seek a refund of royalty from April 1, 2005 onwards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

"The PPI (Producer Price Inflation) numbers from the US indicate softening of inflation, and a confirmation of this declining trend is likely from the CPI numbers coming today.

"The US market moved up yesterday in anticipation of this and a rate cut by the Fed in September," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,107.17 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,239.96 crore.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.59 per cent to $81.17 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
