HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Hyundai Motor India to invest Rs 45k cr by FY30

Hyundai Motor India to invest Rs 45k cr by FY30

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 15, 2025 14:10 IST

x

South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Co president &  CEO Jose Munoz on Wednesday said the company's Indian arm will invest Rs 45,000 crore by FY30, aiming to make India its second-largest region globally.

Hyundai

Photograph: Courtesy, Hyundai India

Addressing investors here in his first visit to the country, Munoz said Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has set a target of up to 30 per cent export contribution.

The company also aims to increase its revenues by 1.5 times and cross the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone by FY2030 under its 2030 growth roadmap.

 

Under the roadmap, HMIL plans 26 product launches by FY2030, including seven new nameplates, marking its entry into the MPV and off-road SUV segments.

The company also aims to roll out a locally designed, developed and manufactured dedicated electric SUV for the Indian market by 2027.

The company will also launch the luxury segment brand Genesis in India by 2027.

"Following our landmark IPO last year and 30 years of success in India, now HMIL plans an investment of Rs 45,000 crore through FY30 to drive the next phase of growth," Munoz said while addressing HMIL's first-ever investor day.

Sixty per cent of the investment will be on product and R&D, and the remaining 40 per cent on capacity and upgradation.

Asserting that India is a strategic priority in Hyundai's global growth vision, he said, "By 2030, HMIL will be our second-largest region globally" behind  North America.

Currently, India is Hyundai's third-largest market, accounting for 15 per cent of its global sales, he added.

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India', he said, "We're making India a global export hub, targeting up to 30 per cent export contribution."

On HMIL's future product pipeline, Munoz said, "Our commitment is comprehensive - 26 product launches, including seven new nameplates, India's first locally designed, developed and manufactured dedicated electric SUV by 2027."

Stating that India's fundamentals are strong, Munoz said the company's strategy is clear for the market.

HMIL managing director Unsoo Kim  said, "As we chart this growth trajectory, we are targeting a revenue milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore by FY2030, while sustaining strong double-digit EBITDA margins."

Most importantly, Kim said, "We remain deeply committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders by announcing a healthy dividend payout guidance of 20 per cent to 40 per cent."

Under its 2030 roadmap, HMIL is eyeing over 15 per cent domestic market share.

The company is also aiming for utility vehicles and eco-friendly powertrain (CNG, EV and Hybrid) contribution to reach over 80 per cent and more than 50 per cent, respectively, by FY30.

"We remain steadfast to augment our presence in the high-growth SUV segment driven by robust product strategy and customer-centric approach, thereby targeting over 80 per cent UV contribution by FY2030," HMIL MD & CEO Designate, Tarun Garg, said.

He further said HMIL will offer a comprehensive range of powertrain options spanning ICE, CNG, EV and hybrid technologies, with more than 50 per cent of its portfolio powered by cleaner and more sustainable technologies.

In terms of reach, Garg said, "By FY30, our sales and service network will extend to 85 per cent of India's districts, with rural markets expected to contribute 30 per cent of total sales."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Urgent Need For Data Sovereignty
Urgent Need For Data Sovereignty
How Your Grievances Can Be Fixed!
How Your Grievances Can Be Fixed!
Can Tesla Y LR Model Cope With Indian Roads?
Can Tesla Y LR Model Cope With Indian Roads?
8 Items That Will Get Cheaper This Diwali
8 Items That Will Get Cheaper This Diwali
'Don't Put Significant Portfolio In Gold, Silver'
'Don't Put Significant Portfolio In Gold, Silver'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fruit Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

webstory image 3

Rosemary Power: An Herb To Boost Health

VIDEOS

President Murmu hosts Mongolian President at Rashtrapati Bhavan3:34

President Murmu hosts Mongolian President at Rashtrapati...

LG India's MD Hong Ju Jeon Wins Hearts With Fluent Hindi Speech At Historic Stock Listing1:38

LG India's MD Hong Ju Jeon Wins Hearts With Fluent Hindi...

Glam Goddess! Nushrratt Bharuccha's Stunning New Avatar1:18

Glam Goddess! Nushrratt Bharuccha's Stunning New Avatar

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO