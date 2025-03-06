HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hyundai falls behind M&M, Tata Motors in Feb retail sales: FADA

Hyundai falls behind M&M, Tata Motors in Feb retail sales: FADA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 06, 2025 21:38 IST

Long standing number two passenger vehicle maker in India, Hyundai Motor India, has slipped to fourth position in the domestic market in terms of retail sales last month behind Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors, as per the latest data shared by dealer's body FADA.

Hyundai

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India clocked retail sales of 38,156 units last month, a dip of 20 per cent as compared with 47,540 units in February last year.

The February sales data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collated data from 1,378 out of 1,438 RTOs, the automaker's market share declined to 12.58 per cent last month as compared with 14.05 per cent market share in year-ago period.

 

Maruti Suzuki India continued to lead the passenger vehicle segment with retail sales of 1,18,149 units in February.

The company's market share increased marginally to 38.94 per cent last month as compared with 39.34 per cent in February 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra rose to second spot with sales of 39,889 units with a market share of 13.15 per cent as against 11.74 per cent in February last year.

Tata Motors retail sales stood at 38,696 units last month with a market share of 12.75 per cent.

The company sold 45,710 units in February last year, with a market share of 13.51 per cent.

In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp retained the top slot last month with retail sales of 385,988 units, with market share of 28.52 per cent.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter Inda (HMSI) stood at second spot with retail sales of 328,502 units and a market share of 24.27 per cent.

It was followed by TVS Motor Company with retail sales of 253,499 units and a market share of 18.73 per cent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
