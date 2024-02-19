Harley, Triumph blaze a trail, give Enfield a tough ride

It has been seven months since the iconic motorcycle manufacturers, Harley-Davidson and Triumph, embarked on their journey in India with the backing of partners Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto.

Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

According to data shared by the Indian majors, both brands are already creating ripples in the above 350cc category.

The increase in sales has prompted a ramp-up in production and even the doubling of retail touchpoints for one of them.

As of February, Bajaj Auto reported that the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X have collectively sold 15,000 units, while Hero MotoCorp revealed that over 10,000 units of the Harley-Davidson X440 have been sold so far.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield, saw a marginal decline in models with an engine capacity exceeding 350cc, totalling 82,344 units during the 2023-24 April-January period, compared to 81,679 units during the same period in 2022-23.

Both Harley-Davidson and Triumph were launched in India in early July.

Interestingly, Royal Enfield maintains a monopoly in the 250-750cc segment.

“With over 10,000 units sold so far, the Harley-Davidson X440 has received a very positive response from customers.

"We are maintaining a healthy order book for the next several months.

"We have accordingly ramped up production capacity to meet growing demand and ensure timely delivery,” said a Hero MotoCorp executive.

As a strategic move to improve accessibility and customer service, Hero MotoCorp has rapidly expanded the retail touchpoints from 100 to 200, in addition to the exclusive Harley-Davidson dealerships and Hero Premia stores.

“As of this month, we have sold over 15,000 units of the Triumph Speed 400 and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

"Production capacity has been increased to cover both domestic sales and exports, which also commenced in October. Hence, there is no waiting period for either the Speed 400 or the Scrambler 400X models,” said a Bajaj Auto executive.



According to the company, the 250-400cc segment will continue to witness double-digit growth in the background of a positive economic forecast, excitement about product launches, and the customer trend of upgrading.

Bajaj Auto indicated that it is seeing a consistent upward trend in brand search numbers month-on-month and digital enquiries, as well as a steady rise in customer walk-ins at Triumph World showrooms.

“Our goals in 2024-25 continue to be to build the Triumph brand, expand the network, deliver a top-class ownership experience, and increase sales both in India and overseas by working closely with Triumph UK.

"Many individuals are taking test rides, engaging with us, and in general, appreciating the bikes,” the executive added.

Interestingly, in the 350cc and above category, Bajaj Auto is making serious inroads via KTM, Dominar, Husqvarna, and Triumph.

The Triumph Speed 400, the most affordable model, starts at Rs 2.33 lakh in India, and the Harley-Davidson X440 at Rs 2.29 lakh.

The starting price for a Royal Enfield is Rs 1.5 lakh for the Hunter 350.