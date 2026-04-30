Force Motors Reports Highest Ever Revenue And Profitability

Force Motors reports record revenue and profitability, driven by strong performance across Urbania, Trax, and Traveller platforms, marking a significant milestone for the Indian automotive manufacturer.

IMAGE: The Force Motors range of large to small buses. Photograph: Courtesy Force Motors

Key Points Force Motors achieved its highest-ever revenue and profitability in fiscal year 2026.

The Urbania platform experienced 100% growth, solidifying its position in the premium mobility segment.

The Trax platform saw a volume increase of over 70%, maintaining its strength in rural markets.

Force Motors remains the dominant leader in the van segment with the Force Traveller holding a 70% market share.

The company continues to be a key engine manufacturer for Mercedes-Benz and BMW vehicles in India.

Force Motors Limited has officially entered a new era of growth.

Following a year of disciplined strategic execution, the Pune-based automotive leader announced on April 29, 2026, that it has achieved its highest-ever revenue and profitability for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Growth Drivers for Force Motors' Record Revenue

The company's "unprecedented" success was fueled by a surge in demand across its diverse product portfolio. Key highlights include:

Urbania Platform: The premium mobility segment saw a massive 100% growth, cementing its position in the high-end shared mobility market.

The premium mobility segment saw a massive 100% growth, cementing its position in the high-end shared mobility market. Domestic Sales: Overall domestic wholesale figures jumped by 20% year-over-year.

Overall domestic wholesale figures jumped by 20% year-over-year. Rural Strength: The rugged Trax platform remains a rural staple, recording a volume increase of over 70%.

The rugged Trax platform remains a rural staple, recording a volume increase of over 70%. Defence Partnerships: The company successfully executed specialised orders for the Indian Armed Forces, further diversifying its institutional reach.

Force Motors' Dominance in the Van Market

Despite the rise of new platforms, Force Motors continues to be the undisputed leader in the van segment. The iconic Force Traveller maintained a dominant 70% market share throughout the fiscal year.

"We have been a segment creator since our inception," stated managing director Prasan Firodia.

He noted that while the company is pioneering "premium shared mobility" with the Urbania, it remains committed to scaling legacy platforms like the Traveller and Trax.

Financial Stability and Global Engineering Partnerships

Force Motors continues to operate as a debt-free powerhouse, supported by world-class manufacturing and prestigious international partnerships: