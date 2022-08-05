News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » At a glance: What RBI's latest monetary policy says

At a glance: What RBI's latest monetary policy says

Source: PTI
August 05, 2022 12:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Following are the highlights of the RBI's fourth monetary policy review of fiscal year 2022-23 announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das:

 
  • Key short-term lending rate (repo) raised by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.4 per cent; third consecutive hike 
  • In all, 140 bps hike in repo since May 2022 to check inflation 
  • GDP growth projection for 2022-23 retained at 7.2 per cent (pc).
  • GDP growth projection: Q1 at 16.2 pc; Q2 at 6.2 pc; Q3 at 4.1 pc; and Q4 at 4 pc 
  • Real GDP growth for Q1:2023-24 projected at 6.7 per cent
  • Domestic economic activity exhibiting signs of broadening
  • Retail inflation projection too retained at 6.7 pc for 2022-23 
  • Inflation projection: Q2 at 7.1 pc; Q3 at 6.4 pc; and Q4 at 5.8 pc; Q1:2023-24 at 5 pc 
  • India witnessed large portfolio outflows of USD 13.3 billion in FY23 up to August 3 
  • Financial sector well capitalised and sound
  • India's foreign exchange reserves provide insurance against global spillovers 
  • Monetary Policy Committee decides to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative stance to check inflation
  • Depreciation of rupee more on account of appreciation of US dollar rather than weakness in macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy 
  • RBI to remain watchful and focused on maintaining stability of rupee 
  • Rupee depreciated by 4.7 pc against US dollar this fiscal year till August 4 
  • India's foreign exchange reserves remain fourth largest globally 
  • Mechanism to be activated to allow NRIs to use Bharat Bill Payment System for payments of utility and education on behalf of their families in India 
  • Next meeting of rate-setting panel scheduled for September 28-30, 2022.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Zero probability of India getting into recession: FM
Zero probability of India getting into recession: FM
With brinjal and barbs, Oppn raps govt over price rise
With brinjal and barbs, Oppn raps govt over price rise
Petrol, diesel sales fall in July as monsoon sets in
Petrol, diesel sales fall in July as monsoon sets in
Darlings Review
Darlings Review
Was Abrogation Of Article 370 Legitimate In Law?
Was Abrogation Of Article 370 Legitimate In Law?
Secrets Of The Koh-i-noor Review
Secrets Of The Koh-i-noor Review
Shakib in hot water for endorsing betting
Shakib in hot water for endorsing betting

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

RBI hikes key lending rate by 50 basis pts

RBI hikes key lending rate by 50 basis pts

Wheat, pulses, LPG topped inflation charts in June

Wheat, pulses, LPG topped inflation charts in June

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances