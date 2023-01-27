News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » As shares plunge, Adani FPO subscribed only 1% on opening day

As shares plunge, Adani FPO subscribed only 1% on opening day

Source: PTI
January 27, 2023 21:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A follow on share sale of Adani group's flagship company was on Friday subscribed just one per cent on the opening day as shares plunged after a scathing report by a US short seller.

BSE

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Against an offer of 4.55 crore shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd, only 4.7 lakh were subscribed, according to information available from the BSE.

Adani Enterprises fell almost 20 per cent to below the offer price of its secondary sale as all the seven listed companies of the conglomerate took a beating in the aftermath of Hindenberg Reserach alleged that the group was "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades".

 

That report came on a day the follow on public offer (FPO) opened for institutional investors on Wednesday.

Adani Enterprises is selling shares in a price band of Rs 3,112 to Rs 3,276.

On Friday, its share price closed at Rs 2,762.15 on the BSE.

Retail investors put in bids for close to 4 lakh shares against 2.29 crore shares reserved for them while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) sought just 2,656 shares against 1.28 crore reserved for them.

Non-institutional investors sought 60,456 shares against an offer of 96.16 lakh shares.

The FPO closes on January 31.

On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises raised Rs 5,985 crore from anchor investors.

The company allotted 1.82 crore equity shares to 33 funds at Rs 3,276 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 5,985 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Foreign investors who picked up the shares included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs Investment (Mauritius) Ltd, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Nomura Singapore Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius.

A slew of domestic institutional investors, including LIC, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company and State Bank Of India Employees Pension Fund, also participated in the anchor book.

Out of the Rs 20,000-crore proceeds from the FPO, Rs 10,869 crore will be used for green hydrogen projects, work at the existing airports and construction of a greenfield expressway.

An amount of Rs 4,165 crore will be utilised for repayment of debt taken by its airports, road and solar project subsidiaries.

Adani Enterprises is India's largest listed business incubator and breeds businesses in four core industry sectors -- energy and utility, transportation and logistics, consumer, and primary industry.

The current business portfolio includes green hydrogen ecosystem, data centres, airports, digital, mining, defence and industrial manufacturing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Adani Group is a man-made disaster in the making'
'Adani Group is a man-made disaster in the making'
Budget 2023-24: Meet Sitharaman's crack team
Budget 2023-24: Meet Sitharaman's crack team
Why 'sponsorless' mutual funds could be a good idea
Why 'sponsorless' mutual funds could be a good idea
Lakhimpur case: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail
Lakhimpur case: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail
Germany, Belgium to clash in hockey World Cup final
Germany, Belgium to clash in hockey World Cup final
PHOTOS: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I
PHOTOS: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I
No selfie with tourists sans permission: Goa
No selfie with tourists sans permission: Goa

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Pent-up demand in real estate to continue in 2023'

'Pent-up demand in real estate to continue in 2023'

Budget: 'No need to fiddle with I-T'

Budget: 'No need to fiddle with I-T'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances