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Arca Global Aviation to Expand Fleet for Enhanced Pilot Training Program

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 16, 2026 16:13 IST

Arca Global Aviation (AGAPL) is set to significantly enhance its pilot training program with a strategic fleet expansion, aiming to meet the growing demand for skilled commercial pilots and adhere to international aviation standards.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Key Points

  • Arca Global Aviation (AGAPL) plans to expand its fleet to 10 aircraft within 15 months and 25 by 2029 to enhance pilot training.
  • The fleet expansion strategy focuses on safety, instructor development, and training quality, aligning with international aviation standards.
  • AGAPL is exploring partnerships for aircraft type-rating training programmes to strengthen career pathways for aspiring commercial pilots.
  • The aviation training campus at Begumpet Airport houses aircraft hangars, academic facilities, and simulator training infrastructure.
  • AGAPL aims to establish a pilot training institution defined by safety, operational discipline, and a strong aviation ethos.

Arca Global Aviation Pvt Ltd (AGAPL), a DGCA-approved Flying Training Organisation, said it has outlined a phased fleet expansion roadmap targeting 10 aircraft within the next 15 months and 25 aircraft by 2029.

AGAPL, which officially commenced flying training operations at Begumpet Airport here on March 14, said the expansion strategy focuses on fleet readiness, instructor development, safety, and training quality, ensuring that operational growth remains aligned with international aviation standards, a release said on Monday.

 

The organisation is also exploring future partnerships for aircraft type-rating training programmes, further strengthening the career pathway for aspiring commercial pilots.

Training Facilities and Infrastructure

Operating from a fully integrated aviation training campus at Begumpet Airport, AGAPL houses aircraft hangars, academic facilities, simulator training infrastructure, and administrative offices within a unified operational ecosystem, it said.

Established in 2025, the academy currently operates three training aircraft, two single engine and one multi-engine platform.

Vision for Pilot Training Excellence

"Our objective is not merely expansion in numbers, but the establishment of a training institution defined by safety, operational discipline, and a strong aviation ethos aligned with international standards. We intend to build a fleet and faculty framework that positions Arca Global Aviation among the most reliable pilot training organisations in the country," AGAPL founder Maganti Narasimha Murthy said.

With integrated training infrastructure, modern flight training systems, and a fleet expansion roadmap targeting 10 aircraft within the next 15 months and 25 aircraft by 2029, AGAPL is focused on delivering structured Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training aligned with international aviation standards, preparing students for professional careers in the global aviation industry, the release added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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