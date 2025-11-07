Apollo Hospitals Q2 net up 26%

Leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd (Ahel) has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 477 crore during the second quarter this financial year, up 26 per cent from Rs 379 crore during the same period last financial year.

This was mainly driven by a 13 per cent rise in revenue from Rs 5,589 crore in Q2FY25 to Rs 6,304 crore in Q2FY26.

The company said its HealthCo business was expected to achieve a breakeven in the next two quarters.

The chain’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were Rs 941 crore during the period as against Rs 816 crore in Q2FY25.

It saw diluted earnings per share of Rs 33.19 per share in Q2FY26.

Apollo Hospitals had 8,050 operating beds in its network, and the occupancy rate for hospitals was 69 per cent during the quarter versus 73 per cent in the same period in the previous year.

“On the three lines of business, we have done well.

"Last year, we had a higher incidence of seasonal medical admission, leading to a high base, whereas medical admission was low in Q2FY26.

"This low growth in medical admission was partly offset by a 14 per cent increase in revenue from CONGO Specialties (cardiac, oncology,

neurosciences, gastroenterology, and orthopaedics),” said Krishnan Akhileswaran, group chief financial officer.

The reduction in patients from Bangladesh had an impact of 1 per cent on health care revenue in Q2FY26.

Akhileswaran said average revenue per inpatient admission during the quarter was Rs 1.73 lakh compared to Rs 1.6 lakh last year.

“This signifies that we are doing quite a bit of high-complexity work.

"The impact of Bangladesh was around Rs 25 crore during the current quarter. We are seeing some increase in patients from Bangladesh.

"We are looking at Iraq, West Asia, and Africa too. Once Gurugram starts, growth will happen,” he added.

The company is looking to operate and manage a hospital in Iraq.

“Despite a dip in inflows from Bangladesh, we have witnessed a 1.5 per cent increase in the number of overseas patients,” he added.

The consolidated revenue of the health care service division increased 9 per cent to Rs 3,169 crore in Q2FY26 compared to Rs 2,903 crore in Q2FY25.

Ebitda was at Rs 781 crore in Q2FY26 compared to Rs 722 crore in Q2 FY25.

Ebitda was higher by 8 per cent year-on-year.

Apollo Health and Lifestyle’s gross revenue was seen at Rs 474 crore, up 17 per cent versus last year.

Its diagnostics revenue stood at Rs 183 crore and Spectra at Rs 73 crore.

Akhileswaran added in the HealthCo business it managed to bring down Ebitda losses from Rs 80 crore in the same quarter last year to Rs 40 crore now.

“We hope to bring it to breakeven in the next two quarters,” he said.

Its revenues in offline pharmacy distribution were seen at Rs 2,335 crore in Q2FY26, while revenues from the digital platform were at Rs 326 crore.

Overall HealthCo revenues were at Rs 2,661 crore, representing 17 per cent year-on-year growth.