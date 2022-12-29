News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Anant Ambani to wed Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani to wed Radhika Merchant

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 29, 2022 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, the family announced on Thursday.

Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's roka ceremony held at Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara, in Rajsamand. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 'roka' or engagement ceremony of Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, and Anant was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on Thursday in the presence of family members and friends.

A statement issued by the family said the young couple after the engagement spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji's blessings for their upcoming union.

 

It, however, did not say when the wedding will take place.

The two have been friends for some time now.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita had in June this year hosted a lavish 'arangetram' ceremony for Radhika at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

It was the first on-stage dance performance or 'arangetram' of Radhika, who is a trained Indian classical dancer.

She is daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," the statement said.

"Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."

While Anant studied at Brown University in the US, Radhika is a graduate of New York University.

Anant is being groomed to take over the new energy business of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd run by his father.

He is on the boards of Jio Platforms - the group's telecom and digital company, and Reliance Retail Ventures.

The statement said Anant leads the energy business of Reliance and Radhika serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

Ambanis have three children -- twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant.

Their daughter Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in December 2018.

They were last month blessed with twins, Aadiya and Krishna.

Elder son Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019.

They have a two-year-old son, Prithvi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mukesh Ambani sets targets for kids in succession plan
Mukesh Ambani sets targets for kids in succession plan
20 years at RIL helm: Ambani redefines business growth
20 years at RIL helm: Ambani redefines business growth
'One must not exit equities completely'
'One must not exit equities completely'
Afghanistan name experienced Rashid Khan as T20 capt
Afghanistan name experienced Rashid Khan as T20 capt
Why Are Tripura's BJP MLAs Leaving The Party?
Why Are Tripura's BJP MLAs Leaving The Party?
'If your heart is clean...'
'If your heart is clean...'
Day after Sena factions clash, Uddhav targets Shinde
Day after Sena factions clash, Uddhav targets Shinde

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

RIL topped growth charts in the last 20 years

RIL topped growth charts in the last 20 years

Axis Bank in competition for best bank

Axis Bank in competition for best bank

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances