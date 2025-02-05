HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Ambani to invest another Rs 50K cr in Bengal by 2030

Ambani to invest another Rs 50K cr in Bengal by 2030

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 05, 2025 16:27 IST

x

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced a fresh investment commitment of Rs 50,000 crore in West Bengal by the end of this decade.

Mukesh Ambani

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025, Ambani said the investment would generate one lakh jobs in the state.

 

"Reliance has already invested Rs 50,000 crore in Bengal over the last decade.

"Rs 50,000 crore more will be invested by the end of this decade.

"Our investment will span over multiple sectors, including digital services, green energy, and retail," he said.

Ambani reaffirmed Reliance's commitment to driving economic growth in the state, highlighting its role in transforming Bengal's business landscape.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Must We Have 7 I-T Categories?
Why Must We Have 7 I-T Categories?
'Time To Play Tests Not T20s In Markets'
'Time To Play Tests Not T20s In Markets'
'Prime Minister Modi Has Been Fiscally Conscious'
'Prime Minister Modi Has Been Fiscally Conscious'
'Landmark Moment For Capital Market'
'Landmark Moment For Capital Market'
Budget 2025: Grassroot Level Implementation Must
Budget 2025: Grassroot Level Implementation Must

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

In Which City Is the Most English Spoken? Or French?

webstory image 2

Bumrah's 10 Best Wickets in Tests!

webstory image 3

10 Cheat Foods Celebs Love To Eat

VIDEOS

'Tera Baap- - -': Kharge's outburst in Rajya Sabha as BJP MP interrupts him7:57

'Tera Baap- - -': Kharge's outburst in Rajya Sabha as BJP...

Kejriwal with parents in wheelchair arrive to cast vote3:46

Kejriwal with parents in wheelchair arrive to cast vote

Former CJI Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi polls4:29

Former CJI Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi polls

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD