Amazon to invest $35 billion in India by 2030 across businesses

Amazon to invest $35 billion in India by 2030 across businesses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
December 10, 2025 12:30 IST

E-commerce giant Amazon plans to make a mega-investment of $35 billion, over Rs 3.14 lakh crore, in India by 2030 across its businesses with a focus on AI-driven digitization, export growth and job creation, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Making the announcement during the Amazon Smbhav Summit, Senior VP Emerging Markets, Amit Agarwal, said the company has set a target to quadruple exports from India to $80 billion from about $20 billion it has facilitated as of now and create an additional one million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs by 2030.

"Amazon to date has invested $40 billion in India since 2010. Now we will invest another $35 billion by 2030 across all our businesses in India," Agarwal said.

 

Amazon's investment plan is 2 times of Microsoft's investment plan of $17.5 billion and close to 2.3 times that of Google's $15 billion investment plan by 2030.

Agarwal said the company has invested $40 billion in India to date and is the largest foreign investor in India, according to a Keystone report compiled from publicly available data.

In May 2023, Amazon announced plans to invest $12.7 billion in India by 2030 into its local cloud and AI infrastructure across Telangana and Maharashtra.

The company has already invested $3.7 billion in India between 2016 and 2022.

Agarwal said that the company has invested at scale towards building physical and digital infrastructure, including fulfilment centres, transportation networks, data centres, digital payments infrastructure and technology development.

According to the Keystone report, Amazon has digitized over 12 million small businesses and enabled $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, while supporting approximately 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across industries in India in 2024.

To push export growth from India, Amazon launched a manufacturing-focused initiative, "Accelerate Exports", designed to connect digital entrepreneurs with trusted manufacturers while enabling manufacturers to become successful global sellers.

As part of the program, Amazon will host on-ground onboarding drives in over 10 manufacturing clusters across India, including Tirupur, Kanpur, and Surat.

At the Smbhav summit, Amazon announced a key partnership with the Apparel Export Promotion Council of India to expand and scale the program nationwide.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
