Amazon says committed to 'appropriate' action in Manesar Warehouse incident

After accepting lapses at its warehouse in Haryana’s Manesar, Amazon India has claimed to have started “disciplinary proceedings” against those who allegedly tried to stop workers from taking water and toilet breaks.

Photograph: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

A company spokesperson told Business Standard that Amazon was committed to the safety and well-being of its employees.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the people involved in the incident.

"The process is underway and we are looking at a potential case of ‘separation’ for the people involved within the next week or two,” the spokesperson added.

Last month, various media reports suggested that its employees, particularly delivery persons, were forced to take a pledge that they “will achieve the target, and refrain from using the washroom and avoid drinking water breaks,” so as to complete the target.

Earlier on Monday, in a detailed response to the central labour ministry’s query on the matter, Amazon India admitted to workplace safety lapses at the warehouse.

“In this case, we conducted a detailed investigation, found an isolated incident of poor judgement by an individual that was totally unacceptable and against our policies, and took disciplinary action,” the response read.

The spokesperson also said that Amazon India was in constant touch with the relevant authorities and encourages them to visit its facilities to see not just the workplaces but also how the policies are implemented.

“Amazon proactively took the matter to the labour ministry and said that they are cognizant about providing favourable working conditions that address all reasonable interests of the employees and associates.

"They remain in compliance with applicable laws in India,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, taking suo motu cognizance of the condition of labourers, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to the Union ministry of labour and employment seeking a report in a week.

“NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that at one of the warehouses of a multinational company in Haryana’s Manesar, a 24-year-old worker was asked to pledge that they would not take toilet or water breaks until they finished unloading packages from six trucks, each measuring 24 feet long, after their team’s 30-minute tea break had ended,” the press release by the human rights body said.