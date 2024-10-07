News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Airbus to source more components from India, says CEO

Airbus to source more components from India, says CEO

Source: PTI
October 07, 2024 22:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Airbus will increase sourcing of components from India, which offers plenty of opportunities, according to the aircraft maker's CEO Guillaume Faury.

Airbus

Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

The European major, which has bagged huge aircraft orders from IndiGo and Air India, doubled its sourcing of components and services from India to 1 billion euros during the period from 2019-2023, he said.

The company has more than 100 suppliers in India.

 

At a press briefing in the national capital on Monday, Faury, who is also the chairman of the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS), said there are plenty of opportunities in India.

"We will be continuing to grow (sourcing of components)... We will continue to double around every 5 years, that is in the next decade to come.

"It is a stable pace," he said.

In 2023, for the first time, there was more equipment to be placed on aircraft, helicopters than IT services.

The lines have crossed, he added.

Companies that are part of GIFAS make procurement worth $2 billion annually from India.

Meanwhile, Airbus has an order book for around 8,600 aircraft and expects to produce about 770 planes this year.

IndiGo and Air India together have placed orders for more than 1,000 planes with Airbus.

About the Indian market, Faury said it is the fastest growing civil aviation market in the world and there is also fierce competition among airlines.

A high-level delegation of GIFAS, with more than 60 companies and over 100 people, is on a visit to India as they look to further boost partnerships and business opportunities between the two countries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Markets Not In Panic Yet, But...'
'Markets Not In Panic Yet, But...'
How DAP Targets Honest Taxpayers...
How DAP Targets Honest Taxpayers...
What Air India Plans For Its Crews
What Air India Plans For Its Crews
144 aspirants paid to get NEET-UG paper: CBI
144 aspirants paid to get NEET-UG paper: CBI
Oh, Kolkata!
Oh, Kolkata!
Team Mumbai bags Rs. 1 Crore bonus for Irani Cup win
Team Mumbai bags Rs. 1 Crore bonus for Irani Cup win
Global Chess: Firouzja remains undefeated as Kings win
Global Chess: Firouzja remains undefeated as Kings win

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Iran Missile Strike Forces Flight Reroutes

Iran Missile Strike Forces Flight Reroutes

Is Wartime A Good Time to Invest?

Is Wartime A Good Time to Invest?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances