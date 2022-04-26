News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Air India takes Rs 60,800 cr cover for its fleet

Air India takes Rs 60,800 cr cover for its fleet

By Dev Chatterjee
April 26, 2022 13:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Air India, under its new Tata management, has taken a Rs 60,800 crore ($8 billion) cover by paying Rs 266 crore premium to a clutch of insurance companies, including Tata AIG General Insurance.

Air India

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

The airline managed to get a better deal as it valued its fleet lower by almost $2 billion.

The new management held extensive negotiations – both in India and London, to get a good deal considering the rising premiums due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

 

As per the new policy, the airline will not be able to fly over Russian and Ukrainian airspace due to the conflict.

The new cover, effective April 1 for a year, will be marginally higher than Rs 258 crore paid in the last financial year by the airline under its previous owner, the Indian government, said a source close to the development.

In the last financial year, the airline had taken a cover of Rs 76,000 crore ($10 billion).

The policy also includes passenger liability in case of any mishaps.

A Tata group spokesperson did not comment on the cover.

As of now, Air India has a fleet of 117 aircraft while Air India express has a fleet of 24 narrow body aircraft.

Tata AIG General Insurance for the first time received a 30 per cent share in the cover while one of its parent, AIG continued to be the re-insurer leader of the new policy.

New India Assurance has taken the highest share of 40 per cent of the policy while ICICI Lombard has received six per cent share in the policy.

The Indian companies will pass on 95 per cent of the premium and risk to the foreign reinsurers so as to de-risk their books in case of any accidents.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Dev Chatterjee in Mumbai
Source: source
 
Print this article
Don't know what direction Twitter will go: CEO Agrawal
Don't know what direction Twitter will go: CEO Agrawal
Light at the end of the tunnel for PMC depositors?
Light at the end of the tunnel for PMC depositors?
FM invites chipmakers to invest in India; offers sops
FM invites chipmakers to invest in India; offers sops
Ensure there is no hate speech at Dharam Sansad: SC
Ensure there is no hate speech at Dharam Sansad: SC
Dom's Take: What's Elon Musk Up To?
Dom's Take: What's Elon Musk Up To?
FM invites chipmakers to invest in India; offers sops
FM invites chipmakers to invest in India; offers sops
Chef Ajay Thakur's Lijjat Aamras Puri
Chef Ajay Thakur's Lijjat Aamras Puri

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Twitter confirms sale to Elon Musk for $44 billion

Twitter confirms sale to Elon Musk for $44 billion

FM urged to allow NRIs to invest in Indian stocks

FM urged to allow NRIs to invest in Indian stocks

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances