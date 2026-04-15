Radhakrishnan: AI Empowers Governments for Better Service

Vice President Radhakrishnan urges the adoption of artificial intelligence for good governance, emphasising its role in empowering governments and fostering an inclusive and efficient 'Viksit Bharat' in India.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Vice President Radhakrishnan advocates for embracing artificial intelligence to empower governments and improve public services.

AI is considered an enabler for building an inclusive, efficient, and future-ready 'Viksit Bharat' in India.

India is leveraging AI in healthcare, agriculture, MSMEs, cybersecurity, judiciary, and administrative systems for transformative impact.

Government initiatives like the India AI Mission and Anusandhan National Research Foundation aim to strengthen India's technological ecosystem.

India is recognised globally for its AI vibrancy and leadership, with strong confidence expressed in its potential.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday called for embracing artificial intelligence as a force for greater good, saying it is empowering governments to serve better than ever before.

Addressing the 5th Dr Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture on 'AI for Good Governance' here, Radhakrishnan also said that AI is an enabler for building a Viksit Bharat that is inclusive, efficient, and future-ready.

He noted that India is at the forefront of leveraging AI which strengthens the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Artificial intelligence, he opined, is not just a technological revolution but a human revolution.

He expressed pride in the fact that parliamentary papers are now available in multiple Indian languages through AI interfaces. He also highlighted India's national AI-powered language platform, Bhashini, as a significant step towards inclusive governance and linguistic empowerment.

AI Applications Across Sectors

Elaborating on the application of AI across sectors, the vice president said that in healthcare, artificial intelligence is playing a transformative role through initiatives such as AI-assisted TB screening, AI-enabled portable X-ray devices, and telemedicine platforms like eSanjeevani, ensuring that distance is no longer a barrier to healthcare access.

He added that similar transformative impacts are being witnessed in agriculture, MSMEs, cybersecurity, judiciary and administrative systems, emphasising that just as governance touches every field, AI too is now influencing every sector.

He underlined that the country ranks among the top nations globally, including a high position in global AI vibrancy rankings.

Government Initiatives and Global Recognition

He highlighted key government initiatives such as the India AI Mission and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, which aim to strengthen the country;s technological ecosystem.

He also referred to the recent AI Impact Summit held in Delhi where India's leadership in AI was widely acknowledged, noting that global industry leaders expressed strong confidence in India's vast potential in artificial intelligence.