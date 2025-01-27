HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Adani Wilmar Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 411 cr

Adani Wilmar Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 411 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 27, 2025 21:52 IST

Adani Wilmar on Monday posted over twofold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 410.93 crore for December quarter 2024-25 on strong edible oil sales.

Adani Wilmar

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 200.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 16,926 crore during the quarter from Rs 12,887.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

 

Revenue from edible oil segment increased to Rs 13,386.71 crore from Rs 9,710.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from 'food and FMCG' segment rose to Rs 1,558 crore from Rs 1,273 crore, while revenue from 'industry essentials' increased to Rs 1,914.59 crore from Rs 1,844.12 crore.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 16,379.76 crore as against Rs 12,606.26 crore.

Adani Wilmar managing director and CEO Angshu Mallick said: "The company has been delivering strong profits over the last five quarters.

"We have delivered record profits during the quarter, with EBITDA at Rs 792 crore and PAT at Rs 411 crore."

The company's edible oils have gained market share in underindexed markets and categories like sunflower oil and mustard oil.

In wheat flour, the company outpaced industry growth during the year.

Additionally, the company has significantly expanded its direct rural coverage crossing 43,000 rural towns as of December 2024, up from 5,000 towns in March 2022, positioning well for future growth.

E-commerce revenue grew 41 per cent year-on-year on trailing-twelve-months (TTM) basis.

The company has made strong inroads in the South, with a 15 per cent YoY volume growth in branded products during Q3, he added.

The company's shares were trading 5.06 per cent up at Rs 264.60 apiece on the BSE.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
