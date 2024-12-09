News
Home  » Business » Adani to invest Rs 7.5 lakh cr in Rajasthan

Adani to invest Rs 7.5 lakh cr in Rajasthan

Source: PTI
December 09, 2024 13:33 IST
The Adani Group is planning to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore across sectors in Rajasthan, a senior company official said on Monday.

Adani group

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

While speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit Adani Ports and SEZ, managing director Karan Adani said 50 per cent of the total investment will be made within the next five years.

 

"Adani Group plans to invest over Rs 7.5 lakh crore across various sectors," he said.

He said that the company plans to build the world's largest integrated dream energy ecosystem involving 100 gigawatt of renewable energy, 2 million tonnes of Hydrogen and 1.8 gigawatt related to hydro projects.

"These investments will build Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs," Karan Adani said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
