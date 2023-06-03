News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Adani group withdraws from M&As, to focus on prepaying debt

Adani group withdraws from M&As, to focus on prepaying debt

By Dev Chatterjee
June 03, 2023 09:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Thursday, Adani Enterprises announced that it will not go ahead with acquiring Macquarie group’s two road companies at an enterprise valuation of Rs 3,100 crore.

IMAGE: Group chairman Gautam Adani. Photograph: ANI Photo

Apart from calling off buying Macquarie’s road assets, the Adani group has withdrawn from a series of acquisition opportunities, including of power plants, a retail firm, a power trader and road projects since January this year, say bankers. The focus of the group is to conserve cash and prepay debt rather than acquiring new assets.

“Till early this year, bankers would pitch every asset for sale with the Adani group. But now, the group is keen to expand their existing businesses, rather than acquiring stressed assets, so it is going slow on new acquisitions,” an investment banker said.

Since January this year, the group withdrew from the race to acquire SKS Power, a stressed coal-based power plant in Chhattisgarh. In February, the group called off a plan to acquire DB Power’s thermal power assets at an enterprise valuation of Rs 7,000 crore. In the same month, it pulled out to make an offer to PTC India, a power trader. Later, the group did not make an offer for Future Retail after submitting its expression of interest to buy the asset via a joint venture company.

 

On Thursday, Adani Enterprises announced that it will not go ahead with acquiring Macquarie group’s two road companies at an enterprise valuation of Rs 3,100 crore.

Bankers said the group’s absence from the acquisition race has given an opportunity to foreign private equity players, which are keen to buy into Indian infrastructure projects. Top officials of American private equity giants Blackstone and KKR said they were keen to invest in the Indian infrastructure projects which gives good returns.

In the coming months, the group will focus on raising close to Rs 29,000 crore by selling shares in Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy and use the proceeds to prepay debt and fund its existing capacity expansion. The group may also look at listing its financial services arm Adani Capital.

The group’s shares have recovered by 59 per cent from their February-end lows to Rs 10.35 trillion after a short seller Hindenburg Research report on January 24 pulled down the group’s stocks. A Supreme Court panel report, which found no regulatory shortcomings in the Adani probe, helped shares recover.

In the last fiscal year, among the group companies, Adani Ports and SEZ completed six acquisitions, including Haifa Port Company in Israel, Gangavaram Port, Karaikal Port, IOTL, Ocean Sparkle, and ICD Tumb with an investment of around to Rs 18,000 crore in FY23. The ongoing financial year will be used to consolidate the operations.

Despite a record annual investment of about Rs 27,000 crore -- its highest ever -- AP SEZ maintained the net debt to Ebitda (earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) ratio at 3.1 times in FY23. In April this year, APSEZ also bought back of $130 million notes, which are due in June next year. The company will use the cash flows for more such buybacks in the coming quarters.

The family owned Ambuja Cements plans to expand capacity through organic route and is on track with the company giving orders for 14 capacity expansion. Last year, the group had acquired Ambuja Cement for $6.5 billion -- making it one of the largest acquisitions so far.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Dev Chatterjee in Mumbai
Source: source
 
Print this article
6 entities under lens for fishy trading in Adani shrs
6 entities under lens for fishy trading in Adani shrs
SC panel: SEBI didn't find anything on Adani, but...
SC panel: SEBI didn't find anything on Adani, but...
Adani probe from 2016: FinMin says yes, Sebi says no
Adani probe from 2016: FinMin says yes, Sebi says no
Deadliest train accidents in India since independence
Deadliest train accidents in India since independence
Signalling failure likely cause of triple train crash
Signalling failure likely cause of triple train crash
233 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha
233 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha
120 killed, 800 hurt in Odisha triple train crash
120 killed, 800 hurt in Odisha triple train crash

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Auditing firm Deloitte flags 3 Adani Port transactions

Auditing firm Deloitte flags 3 Adani Port transactions

Sebi gets time till Aug 14 to complete Adani probe

Sebi gets time till Aug 14 to complete Adani probe

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances