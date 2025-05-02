Adani Enterprises Q4 net rises over 7-fold to Rs 3,845 cr

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) reported an over sevenfold year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit, attributable to the owners of the company, for the January-March quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25) due to an exceptional item gain.

The conglomerate’s net profit was recorded at Rs 3,844.91 crore, up from Rs 450.58 crore a year ago.

The exceptional item gain was recorded at Rs 3,945.73 crore from its sale of a 13.5 per cent stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL).

The Adani group’s flagship firm saw its total income breach the Rs 1 trillion mark for the first time, rising 2.1 per cent to Rs 1,00,365 crore in full FY25.

This performance was driven by sustained growth in its incubating businesses.

AEL also announced its plans to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore via private placement, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or any other method allowed under applicable laws.

Revenue from operations for Q4, however, was down 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 26,965.86 crore.

Other income was recorded at Rs 635.78 crore, up 41.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

“As we scale up in energy transition, airports, data centres, and mining services, we are creating new market leaders that will drive India's growth story for decades to come,” Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani group, said in a statement.

The company’s portfolio is divided into incubating and established businesses.

Its incubating ventures include the Adani New Industries ecosystem, data centres, airports, and roads, while its established segment spans core sectors such as mining services, metals and materials, commercial mining, and industrial operations.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter was recorded at Rs 4,346 crore, up 19 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company said this was on the back of a strong performance of incubating businesses. Established businesses' Ebitda were impacted due to low volumes in the IRM (integrated risk management) business, partially offset by the mining services performance.

Total expenses for Q4FY25 were recorded at Rs 26.288.64, down 7.1 per cent compared with the corresponding quarter of FY24.

For the full year ended March 30, 2025, net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) more than doubled to Rs 7,099 crore from Rs 3,240.78 crore in FY24.

Ebitda for FY25 also went up 26 per cent to Rs 16,722 crore.

Income from incubating businesses for FY25 was up 42 per cent at Rs 34,546 crore, and Ebitda was up 68 per cent at Rs 10,025 crore, said Jugeshinder Singh, group CFO of the Adani group.

“Adani New Energy Ltd's green hydrogen ecosystem Ebitda increased by over 100 per cent to Rs 4,776 crore.

"Module sales have consistently achieved a run rate of 1 Gw (gigawatt) per quarter. Expansion work has started for additional capacity of 6 Gw cell and module line.

"Wind turbine capacity has now been expanded to 2.25 Gw from 1.5 Gw per annum,” said Singh.

“Adani Airports business Ebitda grew by 43 per cent to Rs 3,480 crore.

"The airport business recorded 94.4 million passenger movements during the year, which is a 7 per cent Y-o-Y increase,” said Singh.

The company’s shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 2,297.70, down 1.43 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.06 per cent at 80,242.24 points.

“At Adani Enterprises, we are building businesses that will define the way forward for India's infrastructure and energy sector… Each success across our incubation spectrum accelerates our mission to create long-term value and catalyses India's emergence as a global economic powerhouse," said Adani.