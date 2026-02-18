HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Adani commits $100 bn for RE-powered AI data centres

Adani commits $100 bn for RE-powered AI data centres

By Sudheer Pal Singh
February 18, 2026 20:37 IST

The initiative is expected to catalyse an extra $150 billion in investment across server manufacturing, electrical infrastructure, Cloud platforms, and supporting industries over the next decade.

Gautam Adani

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • It will catalyse an extra $150 billion
  • Company is building its foundation in data centres
  • Establish a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam
  • The 5 Gw deployment will create the world’s largest integrated data centre platform

Adani group on Tuesday announced a $100 billion investment to develop hyperscale, artificial intelligence (AI)-ready data centres powered by renewable energy by 2035.

 

How the initiative will help

The initiative is expected to catalyse an extra $150 billion in investment across server manufacturing, electrical infrastructure, Cloud platforms, and supporting industries over the next decade.

“Together, this is projected to create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade,” the company said in a statement, adding that the investment will establish an energy-and-compute platform designed to position India as a global leader in the emerging “intelligence revolution”.

Commenting on the move, Adani group chairman Gautam Adani said the company is building its foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack, with a focus on India’s technological sovereignty.

The company said the move will add to AdaniConneX’s existing 2-gigawatt (Gw) national data centre capacity, expanding towards a 5 Gw target.

It cited existing partnerships with Google to establish a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, along with supplementary campuses in Noida and with Microsoft in Hyderabad and Pune.

“Adani group is also in discussions with other major players seeking to establish large-scale campuses across India, thereby further cementing its position as India’s premier AI infrastructure partner,” the company said.

It added that it will deepen its data centre partnership with Flipkart, advancing the collaboration towards the development of a second AI data centre to support Flipkart’s digital commerce, computing, and AI workloads.

World’s largest integrated data centre platform

The 5 Gw deployment will create the world’s largest integrated data centre platform, combining renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure, and hyperscale AI compute within a single coordinated architecture.

The programme is designed as a unified energy-and-compute ecosystem, where generation, grid resilience, and processing capacity are developed in parallel,” the company said.

The platform will draw power from Adani Green Energy’s 30 Gw Khavda project, of which more than 10 Gw is already operational.

The group is currently investing $55 billion to expand its renewable energy portfolio, including battery energy storage systems.

“Strategic connectivity through cable landing stations, including at Adani’s network of ports, will ensure low-latency global integration with the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia,” the statement said.

To cut exposure to global supply-chain volatility

To reduce exposure to global supply-chain volatility, Adani group will also co-invest in domestic manufacturing partnerships for critical infrastructure components, including transformers, power electronics, grid systems, inverters, and industrial thermal management solutions.

The company also said it will establish partnerships across the full AI stack, in line with India’s five-layer AI architecture, including applications, models, chips, energy, and data centres.

A sizeable portion of graphics processing unit capacity will be reserved for Indian AI startups, research institutions, and deeptech entrepreneurs, easing compute constraints and fostering a domestic innovation ecosystem, it said.

Sudheer Pal Singh in New Delhi
