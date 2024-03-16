News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Active funds weather market storm better than the benchmark indices

Active funds weather market storm better than the benchmark indices

By Abhishek Kumar
March 16, 2024 21:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actively managed midcap and smallcap schemes that have struggled to beat the benchmark indices in the past year have managed to outperform the indices during the downturn phase.

Active fund

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Barring a few schemes, all active funds in the two categories have managed to arrest the decline vis-a-vis the key benchmarks.

Active midcap funds were down 2.5 per cent on average during the one-month time frame ending March 13, according to data from Value Research.

 

During the same period, the Nifty Midcap 100 index is down 3.9 per cent.

In the case of smallcaps, active funds are down 6 per cent vis-a-vis 8.6 per cent decline in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index.

According to experts, active MF schemes' focus on qualitative factors, which was the main reason behind their underperformance during the 10-month rally that began in March 2023, proved to be an advantage during the downturn phase.

Active smallcap schemes' better performance was also boosted by a lower decline in largecap and midcap segments, where they have substantial exposure.

While the inclusion of stocks in key indices is largely a function of momentum, active funds buy stocks on the back of numerous fundamental and qualitative factors.

Most active smallcap and midcap funds have outperformed the indices during the longer time frames.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhishek Kumar
Source: source
 
Print this article
View Consumption Survey Numbers With Caution
View Consumption Survey Numbers With Caution
'Banking system has learnt lessons from 2008 crisis'
'Banking system has learnt lessons from 2008 crisis'
Why K V Kamath calls Indian banking system the best
Why K V Kamath calls Indian banking system the best
2024 LS polls: Longest poll season since 1st elections
2024 LS polls: Longest poll season since 1st elections
Arunachal, Sikkim, Odisha, AP to vote alongside LS poll
Arunachal, Sikkim, Odisha, AP to vote alongside LS poll
IPL is not being shifted out of India: Dhumal
IPL is not being shifted out of India: Dhumal
EV makers lukewarm to new subsidy scheme
EV makers lukewarm to new subsidy scheme

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

It's back to the drawing board for payment banks

It's back to the drawing board for payment banks

Is Technology Important In Banking?

Is Technology Important In Banking?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances