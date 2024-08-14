News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 8th Eco Census likely next year; data for 7th awaited

8th Eco Census likely next year; data for 7th awaited

By Shiva Rajora
August 14, 2024 14:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) has started preparations for the eighth Economic Census (EC), which is expected to be formally launched next year, sources told Business Standard, even as the results of the seventh edition are yet to be made public.

Economy

Photograph: Babu/Reuters

“Centre has asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to submit requirements for funds and manpower in a bid to start work on the eighth EC.

"The states and UTs are required to set up a dedicated unit to conduct the exercise.

"This time around, the ministry seeks better coordination with states and UTs to ensure obtaining results on time,” said sources.

 

Quality concerns have led to an inordinate delay in the release of results of the seventh EC as out of the 27 states (excluding West Bengal) and eight union territories (UTs), 22 of them had not granted approval till last December, Rao Inderjeet Singh, minister of state (independent charge), Mospi had informed parliament.

“We have to close the chapter on the seventh economic census so that we can move on with the eighth edition.

"The new survey will cover the period between 2025-26,” said sources.

The data collection process for the seventh EC started in 2019, but the exercise could only be completed in 2021 because of disruptions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It would be too late by the time the results of the previous census are made public.

"So, we need to start the new exercise in earnest,” said another official.

The EC is a valuable source of disaggregated information on various operational and structural variables of all establishments of the country as it provides valuable insights into geographical spread/clusters of economic activities, ownership pattern, persons engaged, etc. of all economic establishments.

The information  collected during this census are useful for socio-economic developmental planning at state and district levels.

The practice provides an updated sampling frame for follow-up enterprise surveys undertaken for detailed and comprehensive analysis of all establishments across the nation.

Presently, the latest EC data is from the sixth edition, which was conducted in 2013 and the results released in 2016, had shown that there were 58.5 million pan-Indian establishments, providing employment to 131 million people.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shiva Rajora
Source: source
 
Print this article
'India Is A Stock Picker's Delight'
'India Is A Stock Picker's Delight'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
'Unemployment Is A Ticking Time Bomb!'
All That You Wanted to Know about Tata Curvv
All That You Wanted to Know about Tata Curvv
Pak umpire Aleem Dar recounts saddest day of his life
Pak umpire Aleem Dar recounts saddest day of his life
Wholesale inflation falls to 3-month low of 2.04%
Wholesale inflation falls to 3-month low of 2.04%
Shastri backs India for hat-trick over Australia
Shastri backs India for hat-trick over Australia
Pak to host 2nd Test vs B'desh without spectators
Pak to host 2nd Test vs B'desh without spectators

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Nirmalaji Wants To Bring Taxes To Nil

Nirmalaji Wants To Bring Taxes To Nil

RBI Warns Use Of CBDC As Crisis Safe Haven

RBI Warns Use Of CBDC As Crisis Safe Haven

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances