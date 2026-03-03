Claude AI Experiences Another Outage

Anthropic's Claude AI chatbot experienced a second outage in 24 hours, raising concerns about the stability of the popular artificial intelligence platform and its impact on users.

Key Points Claude AI, developed by Anthropic, experienced a second outage within 24 hours, impacting users globally.

The outage affected Claude chat, website, and Claude Code, with reports peaking around noon in India.

The AI chatbot's popularity has surged due to its ability to automate tasks like code generation and data analysis.

Anthropic is facing scrutiny over potential misuse of its technology in autonomous weapons and mass surveillance.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported a fire at its UAE data centre, potentially contributing to the disruption.

Anthropic's popular Claude AI faced outage on Tuesday in some regions, marking second such disruption within 24 hour timeline, although chatbot appeared to be back on soon after.

Most of the problems reported at the peak pertained to Claude chat, followed by website and Claude Code, according to outage tracker platform Downdetector.com.

Downdetector showed over 350 users in India reporting Claude AI outage just before noon, but the disruption-related reports subsided soon after.

Anthropic had also reported disruption on Monday, with thousands of users reporting error in accessing Claude services in multiple regions -- the outage on Monday affected over 1,000 users.

The AI chat app had grabbed headlines in past weeks, its popularity surging over the ability to automate a slew of tasks, from generating code to crunching data, as it promised steamlined and more efficient workflows and sparked fears of an impending job market reset.

Concerns and Scrutiny Surrounding Anthropic

Anthropic remained in the spotlight following a standoff with the US Department of Defense over its concerns about how American agencies might deploy its technology in autonomous weapons systems or for mass domestic surveillance.

Last week, US President Donald Trump directed all federal agencies to cease using Anthropic's technology immediately.

AWS Data Centre Fire in UAE

It is pertinent to also mention here that Amazon Web Services on Sunday reported fire at its data centre in the UAE.

"Around 4:30 AM PST, one of our Availability Zones (mec1-az2) was impacted by objects that struck the data center, creating sparks and fire. The fire department shut off power to the facility and generators as they worked to put out the fire," the AWS Health Dashboard had updated on March 1.

It had further said that other availability zone in the region were functioning normally.

"Customers who were running their applications redundantly across the AZs are not impacted by this event," AWS had informed in the update.