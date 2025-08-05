'Retail losses in derivatives is a concern'

'Sebi's measures are necessary to align the derivatives market with its underlying cash market, as the current disconnect is unsustainable.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Individual investors lost over Rs 1 trillion in derivatives trading during 2024-2025 (FY25), which equates to 6 per cent of household financial savings.

Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer, Axis Mutual Fund, who flagged excesses in India's options markets in his 2023 report Gamification of Indian Equities, says abundant liquidity and inexperienced investors have turned India's options market into a playground for global trading firms.

In an interview with Samie Modak/Business Standard in Mumbai, Gupta warns that the scale of retail losses has macroeconomic implications, making some regulatory restrictions inevitable.

Have you studied Sebi's recent order on July 3 against Jane Street?

Does the activity in question constitute market manipulation or standard practice among high frequency traders (HFTs) and algo traders?

The Indian options market is disproportionately large compared to the cash market, with notional values reaching 400 times (x) the cash market, up from low double-digits a few years ago.

This growth, particularly on expiry days when low premiums create high leverage, suggests activity beyond hedging, as notional values should correlate with the underlying if used for hedging.

Futures, for comparison, are only 2x the cash market and stable.

Sebi has introduced measures like limiting weekly expiries to two, increasing lot sizes, and calculating open interest on a delta-equivalent basis to curb speculative activity.

The July 3 order should be seen in this context, as Sebi aims to bring order through regulatory and supervisory actions.

As far as arbitrage is concerned, a true arbitrage involves equal-sized trades on both legs.

Unequal trades suggest directional bets, not arbitrage, which may be what Sebi is targeting.

Do Sebi's measures to curb speculative activity risk stifling liquidity?

Liquidity isn't a concern in India's markets, which have become highly liquid, as evidenced by over $18 billion in block deals in the past two months, including promoter and private equity stake sales.

Sebi's measures are necessary to align the derivatives market with its underlying cash market, as the current disconnect is unsustainable.

Retail losses in derivatives are significant-- Rs 1 trillion last year, equating to 6 per cent of household financial savings.

This is a macroeconomic concern, contributing to low deposit growth and weak household savings.

The measures aim to protect retail investors and ensure market stability.

Is India's options market attracting global HFT firms due to high retail participation and their lack of sophistication?

India accounts for about 60 per cent of global options contracts despite being only 4 per cent of global market cap, driven by high liquidity and relatively unrestricted retail access to options.

In contrast, markets like the US have stricter rules for retail participation in options trading.

This open access, combined with high retail activity, attracts HFT firms seeking to capitalise on liquidity and less sophisticated retail traders, creating opportunities for profit.

Should Sebi introduce guardrails like income or knowledge thresholds for retail investors in options trading?

Implementing guardrails is challenging in India due to difficulties in verifying income or certifications.

Sebi has tried measures like mandatory loss disclosures at login, but these haven't significantly curbed activity.

Concepts like accredited investors, used in AIFs and PMS with high investment thresholds, are hard to apply in options markets, where low premiums on expiry days reduce entry barriers.

Regulators need to explore practical thresholds to balance access and protection.

Can regulators encourage a shift to longer-dated options contracts to reduce expiry-day speculation?

Shifting retail investors to longer-dated contracts is difficult because the appeal of expiry-day options lies in their low premium-to-notional ratio, offering high leverage.

Monthly options require significantly higher premiums for the same notional exposure, making them less attractive to retail traders seeking quick, low-cost bets.

Regulatory efforts to drive this migration face challenges due to these economic incentives.

Will new instruments like the Specialised Investment Funds (SIF) reduce retail participation in direct options trading?

Specialised Investment Funds, with a Rs 10 lakh minimum ticket size, targets a different investor profile than retail options traders rather than mutual fund investors.

As noted in my 2023 report on gamification, these demographics are distinct.

SIF is unlikely to divert options traders, as it caters to a higher-net-worth segment seeking professionally managed derivative exposure.

If retail investors ignore warnings and continue trading despite losses, how much can regulators or brokers do?

That is ultimately a philosophical question.

The current magnitude of retail losses, however, has macro consequences-- pressure on househo-ld savings and deposit growth-- so some form of threshold-based access may be unavoidable.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff