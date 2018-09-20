rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Sports » This is what has helped Manchester United's revival...

This is what has helped Manchester United's revival...

September 20, 2018 11:20 IST

Manchester City's Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial celebrate on scoring a goal against Young Boys during their Champions League match on Wednesday

IMAGE: Manchester City's Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial celebrate on scoring a goal against Young Boys during their Champions League match on Wednesday. Photograph: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hailed the squad's mentality after they continued to build momentum following a poor start to the campaign with a third straight away victory.

Since losing two of their opening three Premier League fixtures, United have rediscovered their form to put away Burnley, Watford and Young Boys -- the last a 3-0 victory on Wednesday to begin their Champions League campaign.

 

Pogba scored twice and set up the other for Anthony Martial in the Group H encounter in Bern, and the France international said recent results reflected the positive mood in the dressing room.

"Obviously when you win you are happier, mentally we are stronger we get better, we change the team but even the players who come in feel already like they are in the team, and that's all we need," Pogba told Sky Sports.

"It's a very important win because it was the first game in the Champions League, we needed to start well and we did. We had the result we wanted, maybe the performance should be better, but we have the result and three points.

"So I'm very happy to score and be decisive in the win and for the performance of the team. If I can do it, try to help the team as much as possible, if I can score and assist that is great."

United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Saturday, before facing DerbyCounty in the League Cup third round on Tuesday.

Valencia and Juventus are the other teams in Manchester United's Champions League pool.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Paul Pogba, Manchester United, Anthony Martial, Young Boys, Sky Sports
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use